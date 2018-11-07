$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 7th

1) What classic Christmas movie spinoff is opening this week?

(The Grinch)

2) “Iago” is the name of what type of animal in the original Aladdin movie?

(Parrot or Bird)

3) What sport would you expect to see in a velodrome?

(Cycling)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Adults have fewer bones than babies do.

(True)

5) Which Sacramento team are the Raptors playing tonight?

(Sacramento Kings)

6) In which continent would you find Argentina?

(South America)

7) SPELL: Argentina

(A-R-G-E-N-T-I-N-A)

8) If there are 26 apples and Five kids each take four of them, how many will be left over?

(6)

9) What kind of tree do acorns grow on?

(Oak)

10) In a website browser address bar, what does “www” stand for?

(World Wide Web)