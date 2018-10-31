$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 31st

1) What is the clown’s name in Stephen King’s ‘IT’?

(Pennywise)

2) SPELL: Dracula.

(D-R-A-C-U-L-A)

3) There are 20 pieces of candy in the bowl. How many candies will be left if 6 kids each take 3 pieces?

(Two)

4) NAME the actor who played Hannibal Lector in ‘Silence of the Lambs’?

(Anthony Hopkins)

5) FINISH THIS LYRIC: “If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood

who you gonna call?”…

(Ghostbusters)

6) Freddy Krueger is the villain in what Horror film series?

(Nightmare on Elm Street)

7) What date does All Hallows Eve fall on every year?

(October 31st)

8) Arachnophobia is the fear of WHAT?

(Spiders)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Max Dennison in in the movie ‘Hocus Pocus’.

(True)

10) What is the name given to a carved pumpkin that is believed to be a way of protecting one’s home against the undead?

(Jack-o-lantern)