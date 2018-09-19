$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 19th

1) Who was the leading actress in ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and ‘You’ve Got Mail’?

(Meg Ryan)

2) What is the shallowest ocean in the world?

(Arctic)

3) Henry gave 5 stickers to his younger brother. Now he only has 9 stickers. How many stickers did Henry have at first?

(14)

4) It’s the battle of the birds tonight in Baltimore when the Blue Jays take on WHICH team?

(Orioles)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Sharks have NO bones in their bodies.

(True- Their skeletons are made up of cartilage)

6) What is Shakespeare’s first name?

(William)

7) What country is Gorgonzola cheese from?

(Italy)

8) SPELL: Gorgonzola.

(G-O-R-G-O-N-Z-O-L-A)

9) The two holes in your nose are called?

(Nostrils)

10) What candy has the slogan, “Taste the rainbow”?

(Skittles)