$1000 Thursday, October 10th

What Canadian coin features a beaver on one side?

Answer: Nickel



T/F The Fortune cookie was invented in California?

Answer: True



In Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, what is Juliet’s last name?

Answer: Capulet



Who do the Barrie colts play tonight?

Answer: North Bay Battalion

What does “Desserts” spell backwards?

Answer: Stressed



In the nursery rhyme, Baa Baa Black sheep, How many bags of wool does the black sheep have?

Answer: 3



The current Stanley Cup Champions are the Pittsburgh Penguins. Who is their captain?

Answer: Sidney Crosby



What is the name of the Disney Cartoon character that is the girlfriend to Donald Duck?

Answer: Daisy Duck



What is a baby duck called?

Answer: Duckling

What does 6+6-7×11 equal?

Answer: 55