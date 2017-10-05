$1000 Thursday, October 10th
What Canadian coin features a beaver on one side?
Answer: Nickel
T/F The Fortune cookie was invented in California?
Answer: True
In Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, what is Juliet’s last name?
Answer: Capulet
Who do the Barrie colts play tonight?
Answer: North Bay Battalion
What does “Desserts” spell backwards?
Answer: Stressed
In the nursery rhyme, Baa Baa Black sheep, How many bags of wool does the black sheep have?
Answer: 3
The current Stanley Cup Champions are the Pittsburgh Penguins. Who is their captain?
Answer: Sidney Crosby
What is the name of the Disney Cartoon character that is the girlfriend to Donald Duck?
Answer: Daisy Duck
What is a baby duck called?
Answer: Duckling
What does 6+6-7×11 equal?
Answer: 55