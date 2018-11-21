A High School In England Has Banned Expensive Jackets To Stop “Poverty Shaming”

There’s a high school in Birkenhead, England that has stopped allowing their students to wear expensive jackets like the Moose knuckle or Canada Goose brands as part of the school’s goal to end “Poverty Shaming.”

The school sent a letter home with students about the ban and urged parents to be mindful that not all students can afford expensive jackets…

According to school officials, students without expensive winter wear feel upset and left out and that creates a stigma for those students…

Most of the schools population come from low-income families and there is also concern about those kids with expensive jackets being bullied for them…

Other schools in the U.K. have taken similar measures, with one banning expensive pencil cases, in an attempt to level the playing field for students.

