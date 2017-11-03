A Third Of Young People May Refuse To Wear A Poppy This Remembrance Day

In the UK, over 11 percent of the country will not be wearing Poppies “because it glorifies war.”

The Royal British Legion appeal raises about 43 million pounds each year for service personnel and veterans.

The young people who refuse to wear the poppy are under the age of 25!

According to the study by Consumer Intelligence:

“Their main objection is that they feel bullied into supporting the appeal – but a large number of people also refuse to wear the poppy because they oppose current military action by our armed forces, the study suggests.”

