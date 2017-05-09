ABC Is Reviving American Idol

American Idol wrapped up a 15 year run on Fox in 2016, but another network is ready to revive the reality TV giant.

ABC announced this morning on Good Morning America that they will be bringing American Idol back for the 2017-2018 TV season. No word on who the host and judges will be just yet.

ABC chairman Ben Sherwood said in a statement “American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it. Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs,” he added ” America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

Are you happy American Idol is back? Who do you want to see as the judges?