Amazon Buys The Rights To Lord of The Rings!

Amazon has acquired the rights to Lord of the Rings, which means Froto is going up against HBO’s Game of Thrones…. The fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien is set in middle earth and will be made into an epic TV series to add content to Amazon’s streaming services…

Amazon believes that if anyone can take on Game of Thrones, it’s Lord of the Rings. The novels were named “book of the millennium in 1999.” The three films combined a whopping $6 billion. No launch date or cast details yet!