Ariana Grande’s mom helped escort some panicked young fans backstage!

Ariana Grande’s mother was sitting in the front row watching her daughter when the bomb went off! Joan Grande went into mom mode and helped a group of very scared fans, taking them backstage our of harms way…

As the chaos of people fleeing for exits started … Joan told a group of kids — possibly as many as 10 — seated around her to come backstage.

According to TMZ, members of Ariana’s security took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were able to safely exit the arena.

As reported, Ariana was an emotional wreck after hearing about the casualties. She’s suspended her tour in the wake of the attack.

Artists react to Manchester Boming