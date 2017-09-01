Avril Lavigne announces new album coming soon

Avril took to twitter Thursday, thanking fans for their patience and support ahead of a new music release. Avril writes “To my fans,” she wrote. “I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!” Her forthcoming sixth album will be the followup to Lavigne’s self-titled 2014 set, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.