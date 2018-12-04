‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Inappropriate?

First it was snowman to snowPEOPLE, and now the classic Christmas tune ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ is under scrutiny and deemed inappropriate by some.

The argument is that the man in the song isn’t listening to the woman when she’s saying “no”, and specifically that the line “Say, what’s in this drink?” implies the woman’s drink has been spiked without her knowing.

The original song was written in 1944, undoubtedly a different time, and now in light of the #MeToo movement more and more people and businesses across North America have made the decision to not play or by any means promote the song.

“Baby It’s Cold Outside”

(I really can’t stay) But, baby, it’s cold outside

(I’ve got to go away) But, baby, it’s cold outside

(This evening has been) Been hoping that you’d drop in

(So very nice) I’ll hold your hands they’re just like ice

(My mother will start to worry) Beautiful, what’s your hurry

(My father will be pacing the floor) Listen to the fireplace roar

(So really I’d better scurry) Beautiful, please don’t hurry

(Well, maybe just half a drink more) Put some records on while I pour

(The neighbors might think) Baby, it’s bad out there

(Say what’s in this drink) No cabs to be had out there

(I wish I knew how) Your eyes are like starlight now

(To break this spell) I’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell

(I ought to say no, no, no, sir) Mind if I move in closer

(At least I’m gonna say that I tried) What’s the sense of hurting my pride

(I really can’t stay) Baby, don’t hold doubt

[Both] Baby, it’s cold outside

(I simply must go) Baby, it’s cold outside

(The answer is no) Baby, it’s cold outside

(The welcome has been) How lucky that you dropped in

(So nice and warm) Look out the window at the storm

(My sister will be suspicious) Gosh your lips look delicious

(My brother will be there at the door) Waves upon a tropical shore

(My maiden aunt’s mind is vicious) Gosh your lips are delicious

(But maybe just a cigarette more) Never such a blizzard before

(I got to get home) But, baby, you’d freeze out there

(Say lend me a coat) It’s up to your knees out there

(You’ve really been grand) I thrill when you touch my hand

(But don’t you see) How can you do this thing to me

(There’s bound to be talk tomorrow) Think of my life long sorrow

(At least there will be plenty implied) If you caught pneumonia and died

(I really can’t stay) Get over that old doubt

[Both] Baby, it’s cold

[Both] Baby, it’s cold outside

(Video & Image Courtesy of mrdaft/YouTube)