In Iceland, They Spend Christmas Eve Reading Books Received as Gifts

Lisa Morgan

Icelanders love their books. In 2015, there were 900 000 book loans at the Reykjavík City Library— in a city of only just under 123 000 people! The country publishes more books per capita than any other and, in 2011, Reykjavík was designated a UNESCO City of Literature.

From September to November is when most books are purchased and this national tradition has a special name:  Jolabokaflod, or the “Christmas Book Flood.”

On Christmas Eve, Icelanders open their gifts, many of them books, and then spend the rest of the evening reading.  Delightful!

