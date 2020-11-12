Here are all of Netflix’s Christmas Movies for 2020

Get your popcorn and get ready to veg!

‘Tis the season for the predictable and beloved Christmas movie and Netflix has a bunch of new ones for you to add to your list, including Vanessa Hudgens playing THREE different characters in The Princess Switch: Switched Again (seen above).

Here they are, in order of their release date:

Wednesday, October 28: Holidate starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, and Frances Fisher

Thursday, November 5: Operation Christmas Drop starring Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Virginia Madsen

Friday, November 13: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key, and Madalen Mills

Thursday, November 19: The Princess Switch: Switched Again starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens

Friday, November 20: Alien Xmas

Sunday, November 22: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams

Wednesday, November 25: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two starring Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp, and Tyrese Gibson

Friday, November 27: Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker from Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen

Tuesday, December 1: Angela’s Christmas Wish

Thursday, December 3: Just Another Christmas starring Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, and Ariane Botelho

Netflix also has a new series called Over Christmas that debuts November 27th.

Title Image: Netflix/ YouTube