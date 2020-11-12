Here are all of Netflix’s Christmas Movies for 2020
Ten movies including some sequels to last year's favourites
Get your popcorn and get ready to veg!
‘Tis the season for the predictable and beloved Christmas movie and Netflix has a bunch of new ones for you to add to your list, including Vanessa Hudgens playing THREE different characters in The Princess Switch: Switched Again (seen above).
Here they are, in order of their release date:
- Wednesday, October 28: Holidate starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, and Frances Fisher
- Thursday, November 5: Operation Christmas Drop starring Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Virginia Madsen
- Friday, November 13: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key, and Madalen Mills
- Thursday, November 19: The Princess Switch: Switched Again starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens
- Friday, November 20: Alien Xmas
- Sunday, November 22: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams
- Wednesday, November 25: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two starring Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp, and Tyrese Gibson
- Friday, November 27: Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker from Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen
- Tuesday, December 1: Angela’s Christmas Wish
- Thursday, December 3: Just Another Christmas starring Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, and Ariane Botelho
Netflix also has a new series called Over Christmas that debuts November 27th.