WATCH: Walk Off The Earth Fans Show What Love Means

Canadian band, Walk Off The Earth asked for their fans help to create their latest music video.

Fans sent in home videos of what love means to them for a chance to be included in the band’s video for their song ‘This is Love’.

WOTE received an overwhelming amount of videos and they tried to fit as many as they possibly could into their three minute video, and the outcome is ridiculously adorable.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Video & Image Courtesy of Walk Off The Earth/Facebook)