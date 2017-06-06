Listen Live

Barrie Public Library Is Hosting ‘Harry Potter Escape Rooms’ This Summer

Pre-Register For A Room Starting Friday, June 30th

Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike will be excited about this news!

The Barrie Public Library has announced that they are hosting Harry Potter Escape Rooms this summer. An escape room is a real life game where a team of four is locked in a room and they  have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape the room within 20 minutes. They’ll have 3 rooms.  Room #1: Becoming a Wizard is suitable for grades 1-3. Room #2: Wizard School is for Grades 4-6 and Room #3: Defeat Voldemort is for Grades 7 – 9.

Registration begins June 30th, you can find out more here

