Bono Says Music Has “Gotten Very Girly”

In a lengthy new interview with Rolling Stone, U2 frontman Bono was asked about how he discovers new music at the age of 57. The singer noted his bandmates and children as reliable sources for keeping up with what’s new, but he’s not exactly satisfied with what’s out there right now.

“I think music has gotten very girly,” Bono said. “And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good.”

“In the end, what is rock & roll? Rage is at the heart of it,” Bono continued. “Some great rock & roll tends to have that, which is why the Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam. Eddie has that rage.”

So, not a good look here from Bono. First of all, the “girly” comment comes across as an incredibly sexist comment. On top of that, we can assure you that there’s plenty of excellently crafted angry music out there right now, from both male and female-fronted bands across multiple genres.

Bono went on to say that he believes young male anger-driven rock n’ roll will return.