Blue Monday, often considered the most depressing day of the year, can hit us hard with its combination of post-holiday blues, short weather, cold weather, and the return to routine. Lucky for us, some songs have the incredible power to uplift, energize and cheer us up.

To help you combat the Monday blues, here’s a playlist featuring some feel-good tunes that are sure to bring a smile to your face.

1. Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”

Dua Lipa’s infectious energy and upbeat tempo in “Dance The Night” make it the perfect song to kick off your Monday. The pulsating rhythm and catchy lyrics will have you feeling better in no time.

2. Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop That Feeling!”

Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop That Feeling!” is a certified mood-booster. The pop sensation’s funky beats and joyful lyrics create an irresistible vibe that will have you dancing away those Monday blues.

3. Greatest Showman – “This Is Me”

The empowering anthem “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman soundtrack is a powerful reminder to embrace yourself just as you are. Let the uplifting chorus inspire you to face the season ahead with confidence and resilience.

4. Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” is a self-love anthem that encourages you to shake off negativity and embrace your fabulous self. With its empowering lyrics and infectious melody, this track is bound to lift your spirits.

5. Kelly Clarkson – “Stronger”

Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” is a motivational anthem that celebrates strength and resilience. Blast this song to remind yourself that challenges are just stepping stones to a stronger, better you.

6. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” is the ultimate shake-off-the-negativity anthem. The catchy chorus and carefree attitude in this song will help you brush off the Monday blues and approach the day with a positive mindset.

7. Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Pharrell Williams’s “Happy” is a feel-good classic that never fails to lift the spirits. With its upbeat tempo and infectious melody, this song is a surefire way to inject happiness into your day.

8. Hanson – “MMMBop”

The upbeat and catchy tune of “MMMBop” by Hanson is a throwback to the ’90s that will add a dose of nostalgia to your Monday. Hopefully its carefree vibe will transport you to a more carefree time. If that doesn’t work, consider that an MMMBop is a reminder that time passes quickly so you need to reach for what is important and meaningful.

“A lot of people ask what ‘MMMBop’ means … Well ‘MMMBop’ as a word, it represents time. It represents the fact that time passes very quickly … And so in a story about reaching for what’s important and kind of driving towards the impossible dream, ‘MMMBop’ is telling you: go now, go now, go now, because in a moment, in an ‘MMMBop,’ life will be over and have passed you by.” — Zac Hanson

9. Rihanna – “Don’t Stop The Music”

Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop The Music” will transport you to the dance floor, even if it’s just in your living room. It’s a dynamic and infectious dance-pop classic that has been a timeless favorite since its release.

Songs To Cheer You Up & Make You Feel Better

Press play on this curated playlist and let the uplifting melodies and positive vibes of these songs cheer you up and turn your Blue Monday into a day filled with joy and energy.

Remember, a good tune has the power to transform even the gloomiest day into a celebration of life and music.

