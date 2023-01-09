THINGS TO DO ON BLUE MONDAY

Why do they call it Blue Monday?

In American literature of the 1830s, Blue Monday referred to the hungover state of the labour workforce after a weekend spent drinking, and the association of the colour blue with a depressed state of mind.

Mondays are hard regardless of the month. However; this one, in particular, can appear more challenging to get through, so here are some ways to try…



Take some time out for yourself!

Do something for yourself. Take a bath, get a pedicure, or go shopping. You don’t have to spend lots of money. Even if money is restrictively tight before January’s payday, taking time out for yourself is anything but selfish and will help you to be the best that you can be.



Go visit Friends

Our social connections form part of what makes us healthy. Chances are that if you are feeling a little down or depressed in January, your friends may be in the same predicament too and may also welcome the company. Skip the kid’s hockey game (there will be many others) and go have a glass of wine/coffee with your friend…



Find a hobby!

Yes, there is always something fun to watch, but try something new. If you don’t want to leave your house, take a Master Class on something that interests you.



Eat the right food!

And on Blue Monday, by right food I mean to eat something that makes you happy! Then on Tuesday, get healthy! Mental health and depression are also linked to our biochemistry (and this comes in large part to what we eat and how our body is functioning). Simple tips include avoiding processed foods and concentrating on drinking water and making sure you’re getting enough fruits and vegetables.



Book or Plan a Holiday!

If you were planning a winter getaway, do it today! There’s no denying how beneficial a holiday can be. However, some psychologists believe that even looking forward to a holiday can help us feel less stressed and more relaxed. Studies show that the act of booking a holiday can lead to the production of more endorphins, which in turn may help your immune system.



SLEEP

As difficult as it can be, we should look to ensure that we’re getting the right amount of sleep, otherwise, we could be adding tiredness to the blues. Studies increasingly show that gaining sufficient sleep regularly can prevent later illnesses too, including some cardiovascular and neurological diseases. It can also help to put to bed some thoughts that may lead to Blue Monday downs.



Remain Positive, You are not alone!

Whatever thoughts you’re having, know that someone else has the same feelings. Don’t be afraid to express them, even if they appear mean or unkind. Talking helps!