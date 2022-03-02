38% OF PEOPLE’S HOMES ARE CLUTTERED WITH SPACE-HOGGING HOBBIES THEY PICKED UP DURING THE PANDEMIC

Do you know how some people had to give up precious space in their homes to create a “home office” during the pandemic?

Well, there are also the people who added new hobbies to their lives. SPACE-CONSUMING hobbies.

In a new poll, 38% of people say they or their partner picked up a new hobby during the lockdowns. And now, that stuff is ALL OVER the place.

Some examples that people provided include New collections, outdoor gear, including camping equipment, woodworking materials, gardening supplies, huge puzzles, electronics, “tinkering” projects, gym and exercise equipment, crafting, painting, and pet toys and structures.

Then there are the DIY stuff people accumulated, like Kitchen appliances for homemade bread- and pasta-making, counter-hogging coffee set-ups, and beer-, wine-, and kombucha-making operations.

And then there are weirder things people got into, like Candle-making, soap-making, basket-weaving, and “cultivating fungi.”