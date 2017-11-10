Dale Has Destroyed Josh Groban for Charlie Forever

During Dirt, Dish & Divas this morning, Charlie told a story about Josh Groban moving away from singing to act on a new Netflix show.

Here’s the story!

Josh Groban, the singer responsible for making you cry every time you hear “You Raise Me Up,” will be appearing on a new Netflix show along side Tony Danza. Josh will play a straight-laced NY City detective and Danza will play his father…Groban has appeared in Crazy Ex-girl Friend and “The Office” most recently and did a stint of Broadway…

Charlie loves Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up.”

Dale decided to ruin the beautiful song for Charlie by letter her know that it sounds very similar to Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

OMG!