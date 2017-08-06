Listen Live

“Despacito” Most-Viewed YouTube Video Ever

Yet another record broken!

By Music

Not only is it the song of the summer and the most-streamed song ever but “Despacito” is now the most-viewed video on YouTube of all time. It has dethroned Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” which just surpassed Psy’s “Gangnam Style” last month. It’s also the first song to hit the 3 billion mark.

Considering the video has just been out for 8 months, that’s a pretty amazing accomplishment! But it’s interesting that it’s the non-Bieber version of the song that’s racked up all the views.

YouTube / LuisFonsiVEVO

Luis Fonsi took to Twitter to comment on the milestone:

Related posts

Bieber breaks his World Tour cancellation silence

WATCH: John Mayer Bring Alessia Cara On Stage During His Show

Apple discontinues the iPod Nano & iPod Shuffle

“Never Gonna Give You Up” Turns 30

VIDEO: Hedley’s Latest Project Shot For Virtual Reality

WATCH: Trump sings Despacito

WATCH: Usher Carpools with Corden

Fifth Harmony New Album Revealed

Justin Bieber cancels Toronto shows