“Despacito” Most-Viewed YouTube Video Ever

Not only is it the song of the summer and the most-streamed song ever but “Despacito” is now the most-viewed video on YouTube of all time. It has dethroned Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” which just surpassed Psy’s “Gangnam Style” last month. It’s also the first song to hit the 3 billion mark.

Considering the video has just been out for 8 months, that’s a pretty amazing accomplishment! But it’s interesting that it’s the non-Bieber version of the song that’s racked up all the views.

YouTube / LuisFonsiVEVO

Luis Fonsi took to Twitter to comment on the milestone: