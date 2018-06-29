Drake Confirms He Has A Son On New Album “Scorpion”

Drake dropped his long-awaited new record Scorpion late Thursday night and it’s been racking up streaming numbers out of the gate. Scorpion features collaborations with the likes of JAY-Z, Michael Jackson(!), Nicki Minaj, and Future, to name a few. Michael Jackson’s vocal contribution on “Don’t Matter to Me” appears to be a previously unreleased song from the King of Pop, who of course passed away just over nine years ago.

Scorpion checks in at 25 songs and nearly 90 minutes.

The “6ix God” was relatively quiet in the lead up to the release, teasing images via social media. The Toronto rapper found himself in a beef with Pusha T last month when the two exchanged diss tracks. Pusha T effectively silencing Drake via a blistering track titled “The Story of Adidon,” which alluded to a secret love child Drake had with porn star Sophie Brussaux. Drake confirmed that he had a son on the new track “Emotionless.”

“..I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid” – Drake pic.twitter.com/KELx2SJ8RA — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) June 29, 2018

Stream Scorpion below.