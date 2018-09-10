Ellen’s New Clothing Line Is Now Available And It’s Just What We All Need!
Ellen Is spreading the message of Love!
Ellen’s new Clothing line is now available! In partnership with Walmart, Ellen has created a very happy and fun clothing line for all!
There are 60 pieces all prices under $30 with new items launching seasonally and its everything she stands for…
“The whole collection is rooted in love and spreading love and I think that’s such an important message. So whether it actually says ‘love’ or there’s a heart, it’s just a way to remind people that love is love and love is powerful,” she said in a statement to TODAY.