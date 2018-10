Enjoy the next couple of days without being scared out of your mind! Â Halloween doesn’t have to be terrifying, it can also be fun!

Here’s a list of fun and NOT scary movies that you can enjoy!

Beetlejuice

Goosebumps

Ernest Scared Stupid

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Casper

Frankenweenie

Hocus Pocus

Edward Scissorhands

Bunnicula