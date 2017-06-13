How often you should clean your shower!

No one wants to get into a shower that hasn’t been cleaned in a while. But perhaps if you’re not the cleaner in the family- you may not notice.

Keep it dry

Since a dark, damp environment is perfect for growing mold, mildew and germs, you can minimize funk by leaving the shower as dry as possible when you’re finished. Cleaning experts suggest the following to minimize the grossness of your shower!

• Squeegee the water off of walls, floor and door.

• Wipe these areas again with a towel to remove any leftover condensation.

• Leave a bathroom window open for an hour or run the vent fan for 20-30 minutes to reduce humidity.

• Leave the shower curtain or door ajar to allow humidity to disperse.

Check out your bath products

You may be adding to your shower’s problems without realizing it. Did you know opaque bar soap leaves behind soap scum? It sure does. Make the switch to liquid body wash or shower gel and soap scum will be a thing of the past.

Is the grout in your shower turning pink, green or some other unusual color? Check out your shampoo’s ingredient list. If it contains dyes, consider switching to one without added color. According to Angelora, the colors in these products can stain grout.

Where you keep bath products in the shower is also a factor in the growth of slime and mildew. Is your shampoo, conditioner and body scrub stored on the floor of the shower? Bad idea. This allows water to collect under them and form slime and mildew. It’s better to keep them on a shelf or a shower caddy that does not have a solid bottom.

Here’s more suggestion