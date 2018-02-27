How To Remove Slime From Everything And Anything…

Slime, its the popular thing now. Kids making their own slime, stores stocking kits all to amuse the little ones for a few minutes. It’s messy and its kind of like glitter. It gets everywhere, carpet, clothing and sticks to everything.

There are ways to remove the slime stains from your life.

How to remove Slime from….

Carpet



warm water and vinegar should do it. Try using a soft bristle brush to loosen slime out of the carpet or rug. After you scrub, then blot with a clean, dry towel to absorb the liquid. Depending on the mess, you may need to repeat this process a few times…

Clothing



Try an ice cube. First scrape away as much of the stain as you can. Then use the ice cubes to freeze the remaining slime on the clothing… After this process, pre-treat with liquid detergent before you toss it in the laundry!

Furniture



First blot some stains on upholstery using a clean, lightly damp cloth. Swipe and wipe, don’t press down so the slime doesn’t get deeper in your couch.