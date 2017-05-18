Jay Z and Beyonce have officially become a billion-dollar couple

Financial experts at Forbes magazine estimate the pair have amassed a combined wealth of $1.16 billion, with the rap mogul’s fortune valued at $810 million, and Beyonce’s roughly $350 million.

The majority of Jay Z’s funds are tied into his Roc Nation label and management firm, while the musicians are also key stakeholders in streaming service Tidal.

The couple’s valuation was given a big boost last week after the hip-hop icon, real name Shawn Carter, inked a lucrative new touring deal with Live Nation bosses. The 10-year agreement is said to be worth $200 million.