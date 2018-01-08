Kelly Clarkson Says That She Will Spank Her Kids If Need Be

Kelly says regarding her two children River Rose and Remy, that she’s not above spanking. She opened up to radio.com about parenting and what it was like for her growing up. She told the publication that there’s a difference between hitting and a spanking on the bum.

Kelly went on to say that she was spanked as a kid and she turned out just fine. She said, she starts with a direct warning to her children before she would have to go there. She explains that discipline is very important in an effort to make your kids well-rounded!