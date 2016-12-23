Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Late Night Barrie Raid Ends With One Arrest, Drugs and Weapons Seized

Shrooms, Pot, Knives Seized From Home

By News

A 20-something is in hot water with the law, after a raid in Barrie. Officers went knocking at a Golfdale Rd. address just after 11:30 Thursday evening, with a search warrant in hand. Investigators claim they found two prohibited switchblade knives, some pot, hash, and magic mushrooms in the home. A 21-year-old man faces a mix of Drugs and Weapons charges, and will answer to them at a January court date.

Related posts

Our Favourites From 2016

GORD DOWNIE NAMED CANADIAN PRESS NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR

Madonna Talks About Gender Inequality In Music Industry

The Next Jackson 5

2017 Grammy Award Nominations Announced

Selena Gomez Is The Queen Of Instagram

DJ Earworm’s Annual United States Of Pop Mashup is HERE!

WATCH: Bieber’s New ‘Bonnie & Clyde-Like’ Music Video

WATCH: Sarah Hyland Cover Maroon 5’s ‘Don’t Wanna Know’