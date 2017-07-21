Linkin Park made being weird-Cool!

The Band that made being weird -cool! “With every one of those songs, with every one of those lyrics, Bennington made misunderstood teenagers worldwide feel understood, validated, and seen in a way their parents, friends, therapists, or authority figures couldn’t see them.”

In Memoriam from Billboard!

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has died at the age of 41. He was reportedly found in his Los Angeles home early Thursday morning at his private residence at Palos Verdes Estates.

Chester happened to be very close to singer Chris Cornell who you may remember committed suicide back in May; today would have actually been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Back in May, Chester, along with the other members of Linkin Park appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live , where he paid tribute to his late friend.