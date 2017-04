Lady Gaga premiered a new song at Coachella on Saturday. The song comes ahead of Gaga’s summer tour (which stops in Toronto on September 6th & 7th), and it’s a return to the dance-pop┬ásound she burst on to the scene with.

The new single will hit radio April 25th. It has already dethroned Ed Sheeran on the worldwide iTunes chart.

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s new song?Listen below: