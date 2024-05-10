Taylor Swift Has Added To The Eras Tour Setlist!

The Eras Tour is Back on!

Following a brief pause, Taylor Swift is back on the road for The Eras Tour. But this time, she has made some changes to the setlist and added a few songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

I mean, we knew it was going to happen, but that’s not stopping fans from going wild about the announcement. If you’re not a swiftie and not sure what The Eras Tour is all about, don’t worry we have you covered.

The tour follows all of Taylor Swift’s “eras” of music. In other words, all the different albums she’s released. The show covers every album from her original self-titled country album to Midnights.

Well, that was the case until she released the new album…

Now she has 31 new songs and needs to add at least some of them to the setlist, but which ones? In typical Swiftie fashion, fans have been speculating since the album’s release.

Taylor Swift, who’s known for leaving breadcrumb hints for fans has been pretty quiet on the topic. Until the tour restarted and she surprised fans with the new additions.

So now, if you were one of the lucky Canadians to snag tickets to the show you can get excited to hear some new songs!

Tortured Poets Department songs that made The Eras Tour setlist

Swifties can get excited because she added SEVEN songs from the new era! the new additions include

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“So High School”

“Whose Afraid Of Little Old Me?”

“Down Bad”

“Fortnight”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”

Those aren’t the only changes she has made to the setlist though! Some fans are reporting that Tay Tay swapped up the order in which she performs some eras. Apparently, she has moved Red up in the setlist and moved Evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now to the bottom.

I wonder if this means we will get a new Eras Tour Movie when the tour ends. You can check that out on Disney Plus.