Fans Are Following Taylor Swift To Europe After Finding Tickets Cost Less There

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans are following her across the pond after missing out on her U.S. concert tour last year or being put off by marked-up ticket prices…

In Canada, most tickets were sold out before fans had a chance to purchase them…

Taylor is scheduled to kick off the 18-city Europe leg of her record-setting Eras Tour in Paris on Thursday, and planeloads of Swifties plan to follow Miss Americana across the pond in the coming weeks.

The arena where Swift is appearing said Americans bought 20% of the tickets for her four sold-out shows. Stockholm, the tour’s next stop, expects about 10,000 concertgoers from the U.S.

There’s a new trend called “Tour Tourism” which started with Beyonce’s Renaissance Would Tour…

Some North American fans who plan to fly overseas for the Eras Tour said they justified the expense after noticing that tighter restrictions on ticket fees and resales in Europe made Swift perform abroad no more costly — and potentially cheaper — than catching her closer to home.

“They said, ’Wait a minute, I can either spend $1,500 to go see my favourite artist in Miami, or I can take that $1,500 and buy a concert ticket, a round-trip plane ticket, and three nights in a hotel room,” Melanie Fish, an Expedia spokesperson and travel expert, said.

You get out, you get to see the world, and you get to see your favourite artist or performer simultaneously, so there are a lot of wins to it…

For example, European VIP packages are going for 600 Euros or $646 each…The same package in Toronto is going for $3000…

Hard-core fans trailing their favourite singer or band on tour is not new. “Groupie” emerged in the late 1960s as a somewhat derogatory word for the ardent followers of rock bands. Deadheads took to the road in the 1970s to pursue the Grateful Dead from city to city.

More recently, music festivals like California’s Coachella and England’s Glastonbury, and concert residencies in Las Vegas by Elton John, Lady Gaga and Adele, have attracted travellers to places they wouldn’t otherwise visit, Fish noted.