UK College is Offering a Course to turn Parents of Taylor Swift fans into Certified Swifties

A college in Glasgow is giving Swiftie parents the opportunity to level-up their Taylor Swift knowledge before attending The Eras Tour, which arrives in the UK in June.

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) is offering a 90 minute course geared towards guardians of Swifties to help them get “up to speed” on T. Swift knowledge and help them better enjoy the show. From her catalogue, to The Eras Tour setlist, wardrobe, hairstyles and even crowd chants — they’ll learn it all.

The 90 minute course is set place May 7 from 6 till 7:30pm and is already sold out.

This week, Taylor Swift made history in more ways than one with the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. But perhaps the most mind-boggling of all the records she set was the first-week vinyl sales for the album, which came in at 859,000 — by far the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the modern era, blowing past the second-largest week by more than 160,000 units.

That second-largest week, by the way? The debut frame of her last release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which sold 693,000 vinyl copies in the week ending Nov. 2, 2023. In fact, Swift has the top four biggest vinyl sales weeks in history — all of which have come in the past 18 months