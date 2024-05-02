Rosie O’Donnell Joins The Cast of “And Just Like That” Season 3

Rosie O’Donnell is heading back to the Big Apple as the newest cast member to join Max’s “And Just Like That” series.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, O’Donnell posted a photo of a script for the Season 3 premiere episode, titled “Outlook Good.”

“Here comes Mary,” O’Donnell captioned the post, presumably referring to her character’s name. She also posted a photo of herself wearing a dark green jacket, showing off her gray shoulder-length hair.

O’Donnell is best known for hosting her New York City-based talk show “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” between 1996 and 2002, and acting in films including “A League of Their Own” and “Sleepless in Seattle!

“And Just Like That” Will Return to MAX in 2025…

“And Just Like That” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also posted photos of their scripts on Wednesday, signifying that the series has kicked off production for Season 3