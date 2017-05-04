Listen Live

Listen: Niall Horan Releases New Song “Slow Hands”

The Former One Directioner New Release Is Very Sultry

Niall Horan keeps his promises. As soon as nine o’clock hit Thursday morning he released his new single “Slow Hands“.

The song is much more sultry than his last release, the acoustic “This Town“, which is exactly what Horan promised. What do you think of the former One Directioner’s latest? Listen to the whole song below:

