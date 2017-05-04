Listen: Niall Horan Releases New Song “Slow Hands”

Niall Horan keeps his promises. As soon as nine o’clock hit Thursday morning he released his new single “Slow Hands“.

I’ve been waiting a long time for you to hear this song . Hope ya love it ! https://t.co/CxhHDflNmQ pic.twitter.com/UZHCtrEnAb — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 4, 2017

The song is much more sultry than his last release, the acoustic “This Town“, which is exactly what Horan promised. What do you think of the former One Directioner’s latest? Listen to the whole song below: