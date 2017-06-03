LISTEN & WATCH: Liam Payne’s Single “Strip That Down”

All of the guys from One Direction have released singles on their own. They only just broke up in December 2015 and they’re all very successful as solo acts. Louis collaborated with American DJ Steve Aoki for “Just Hold On.” ZAYN released “Pillowtalk.” Niall Horan did “This Town” and most recently the ’80s-inspired “Slow Hands.” Harry Styles released the highly anticipated “Sign Of The Times.” And most recently, Liam released a CRAZY CATCHY song called “Strip That Down.” Honestly, I can’t get enough of it. It’s been on repeat.

If you didn’t know it was Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction, you would think it was Ed Sheeran! Well you’re not far off because it was co-written by Ed Sheeran so it’s definitely got some Ed Sheeran vibes in it. Plus it features Quavo, an American hip hop group composed of three rappers.

You know when the chorus is just as good as the verses that it’s good song! I think we’ll be hearing a lot of it this summer! It’s what I’d call a summer club banger!

You can listen to it and watch the music video here:

What do you think of it?

