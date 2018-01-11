Listen Live

Lulla Doll Has Beating Heart and Scent Of Mom To Help Your Baby Sleep

Said to be the next best thing to actual parent snuggles

By Kool Mornings

Just imagine parents, a doll that can sub in for you to help your child sleep!

According to their website, “nothing can replace loving human contact but the Lulla Doll aims to be a second best.”


The comfort comes from the speaker inside Lulla that, when the heart on her chest is pressed, plays an eight-hour recording of the breathing and heartbeat of a sleeping mother. The doll can also absorb mom’s scent if they hold it close before giving it to your child…

Parents are jumping on the chance for a good night’s sleep—so much so that the first run sold out within two weeks of release. One was even sold on eBay for $665.

The bigger question, will this work for older children?

Here’s the Amazon Link

