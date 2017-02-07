Mom shamed by School for her Choice Food in her Kid’s Lunchbox!
A mother-of-eight in South Australia has been issued a “warning” from her child’s kindergarten because she packed chocolate slice in her three-year-old’s lunchbox. Worse than this, however, was the way the warning was written as if it was for the three-year-old.
“Your child has chocolate slice from the Red Food Category. Please choose healthier options for Kindy,” the sign reads.
The chocolate slice was homemade and it was leftover birthday cake.