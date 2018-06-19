Netflix Is Taking The #MeToo Movement Very Seriously With New Policies For Staff

It appears that Netflix is taking the MeToo movement very seriously as the cast and crew from the series Black Mirror recently attended a harassment meeting to learn what is and isn’t appropriate! According to reports, Netflix is prohibiting employees on its shows by looking at each other for more than five seconds. According to management, looking a someone too long is considered creepy.

Staff are also forbidden from asking their co-workers for phone numbers and if workers are feeling harassed, they are encouraged to yell : Don’t Do that again! Prolonged hugs are also discouraged, along with asking people out more than one time, and avoiding anyone who declines a date.