New Movies in Theatres July 2017

Baby Driver (June 28th)

It’s not technically out in July, but it’s part of the Canada Day weekend releases, so we start with Baby Driver. This action movie written and directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) features a star-studded cast: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza González, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. Elgort plays Baby, a heist driver working for a criminal kingpin (Spacey). The movie looks like a wild ride.



Despicable Me 3 (June 30th)

Another one for Canada Day weekend, Despicable Me 3 is latest tale involving Gru and the minions. Steve Carrell plays both Gru and his twin brother, Dru Gru. Trey Parker, the co-creator of South Park plays the antagonist Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who never grew out of the roles he played when he was younger.

Spider-Man Homecoming (July 7th)

Spider-Man finally becomes part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Homecoming. It’s the second time that Spider-Man has been re-cast in recent years since Tobey MaGuire helmed the role through the mid-2000s. Robert Downey Jr. plays a prominent role in this one as Tony Stark in the fallout from Captain America: Civil War.



War of the Planet of the Apes (July 14th)

The third instalment of the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise is set two years after the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. As the war between humans and apes rages on and the population of apes continues to fall the leader of the apes, Caesar looks to avenges his fallen comrades.



Dunkirk (July 21st)

Christopher Nolan’s latest film tackles Operation Dynamo from the Second World War. The film is told from three different perspectives (land, sea and air) and features a cast of established actors like Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy as well as some major motion picture newcomers like Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles.



The Emoji Movie (July 28th)

At the end of the month, you can catch the Emoji Movie starring T. J. Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden and many more. Much like Toy Story, the Emoji Movie creates a world where your smartphone emojis come to life and must perform their assigned emojis on command. It all goes wrong when Gene, the central star of the film, doesn’t perform his assigned emoji and must take a journey to find himself. CC Image Courtesy of Blondinrikard Fröberg via Flickr