Ontario To Invest $1M In Bike Parking At Tourist Attractions

Biking is the choice mode of transportation for a lot of people, and it’s only growing in popularity. Ontario has good news for those of us that choose to bike to wherever we need to go, because they’ll be investing $1 million towards better biking infrastructure, which includes bike parking at popular Ontario tourist attractions.

The investment comes as part of Ontario’s five-year climate change plan. It was announced on Monday by Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Eleanor McMahon that the money would be going toward better bike parking – including bike racks, rings and indoor lockers and storage rooms – at museums and cultural attractions.

This will hopefully encourage residents and tourists to choose to be more active and more environmentally friendly. The province has yet to announce exactly where the bike parking project will be put into place, but they’ve announced 14 attractions across Ontario that are eligible to apply. It was also announced that there are plans to create bike lockers at GO stations and carpool lots across Southern Ontario.

While Ontario is still far behind on biking infrastructure compared to many European countries like the Netherlands, this plan is a huge step in the right direction. Not only will the project lower carbon emissions, but it will also support Ontario’s Tour by Bike tourism plan. In 2015, there were 1.7 million cycling visits in Ontario, bringing in $497M.

Check out the full list of places eligible to apply for bike parking here:

Fort William Historical Park (Thunder Bay)

Discovery Harbour (Penetanguishene)

St. Marie Among the Huron (Midland)

Art Gallery of Ontario (Toronto)

McMichael Canadian Art Collection (Kleinburg)

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (Toronto)

Niagara Parks Commission (Niagara)

Ontario Place (Toronto)

Ontario Science Centre (Toronto)

Ottawa Convention Centre (Ottawa)

Royal Botanical Gardens (Burlington)

Royal Ontario Museum (Toronto)

St. Lawrence Parks Commission (Eastern Ontario)