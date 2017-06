The City of Barrie, Barrie Fire and 107.5 Kool FM present the first movie screening in Barrie Film Festival Lawn Chair Luminata: Waterfront Series. The movie being screened this evening is Doctor Strange and starts tonight at dusk.

Bring your lawn chair and join the fun at┬áHeritage Park – Memorial Square, Downtown Barrie.

Doctor Strange is rated PG.



The screening is absolutely free and begins at dusk.