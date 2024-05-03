Explore The Unknown: Ways to Celebrate World Paranormal Day

I ain’t afraid of no ghost! Are you?

Everyone has a different name for them. You might call them Ghosts or even Ghouls, but the fact remains that they are scary. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate them!

And on May 3rd we do! It’s World Paranormal Day! A day dedicated to exploring the unknown. Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic you can share your spooky stories today!

When you think paranormal the first thing that comes to mind is ghosts. But today is not only about ghosts and ghouls. Today also celebrates EVERYTHING including Aliens and cryptids, like Bigfoot.

No one quite knows how World Paranormal Day got started (spooky!). But it’s quickly become a day to share experiences with everyone.

With so many ways to celebrate it can feel a little overwhelming, so we’ve created a list to help you out!

ways to celebrate World Paranormal Day

Share your spooky videos

If you have a video of an encounter or anything else that can get your friends thinking, you can share it on social media. Make sure you’re using the hashtag #WorldParanormalDay so everyone can enjoy it!

Go on a ghost hunt

You don’t even need to be an experienced paranormal investigator to do this! The Barrie Public Library has ghost-hunting kits available for you!

Watch spooky content

YouTube is full of paranormal videos. You can make some popcorn and watch them with your friends while you decide what’s real or fake!

Here’s one of our favourite YouTube shows dedicated to the paranormal…

Listen to a spooky podcast

There are tons of podcasts out there dedicated to the paranormal. you can find ones where people are sharing their true (or “true”) stories. Or you can find podcasts like The No Sleep Podcast, which focuses on audio dramas that will terrify you!

Read a spooky book

You can also hit up a local bookstore, or a library and find spooky novel!

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts or UFOs, World Paranormal Day is a chance to hear stories from around the world. It’s a time to wonder about the things we don’t fully understand and to listen to stories that give us goosebumps.

So, grab a flashlight, gather some friends, and get ready to find answers!

We’ll see you on the other side