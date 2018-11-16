Oxford Dictionaries Has Announced Its Word Of The Year!

There were eight words o the shortlist that included: cakeism, gaslighting and gammon…But the word chosen for 2018 pretty much sums up the year of 2018- Toxic!

The word mean ‘poisonous’ and the word has become an intoxicating descriptor for the year’s most talked about topics.

Alongside the literal sense of the word, data shows that people have used the word to describe workplaces, schools, relationships, cultures, and stress. The #MeToo movement put a spotlight on “Toxic masculinity” and Twitter and Facebook came underwire for their toxic impact on Mental Health…

The Oxford Word of the Year is a word or expression chosen to reflect the passing year in language.

