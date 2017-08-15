Listen Live

Pantone Shares New Colour Purple In Honour Of Prince

The Late Icon Is Getting His Own Colour

By Music

Prince became known for being decked out in the colour purple, so much so that he is often referred to as The Purple Man. It’s only fitting now that the late High Priest of Pop is honoured with his very own shade of purple.

The colour company Pantone has officially honoured Prince with the colour Love Symbol #2, named after Prince’s copyrighted symbol that first appeared on 1992’s Love Symbol Album.

The symbol played a huge role in Prince’s separation from Warner Bros. Due to contractual obligations, the artist wasn’t allowed to perform as Prince, so he changed his stage name to an unpronounceable symbol, which was later given the name Love Symbol #2. It was during this time that he was being referred to as “The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.” Once his contract with Warner Bros. came to an end, Prince became “Prince” again.

The actual colour called Love Symbol #2 that Pantone has created was inspired by the colour of a piano that Prince was going to take on tour before he passed away in April 2016.

