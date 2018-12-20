Listen Live

Parenting While Hungover Is The Worst And Scientists Agree

Kids don’t care if you’re hungover! 

By Kool Parents

After a night of boozing it up, you can bet that those little humans that you made (perhaps after a night of drinking) will wake you up, asking for food and their favourite sippy cup!

A study was done out of the University of Michigan and found, hangover parenting is so awful that many parents make plans to avoid it.

According to the study, a full 67% of the 1,170 parents surveyed said “they are very likely to make plans for someone to take care of their child the day after the event.”

This is troubling.  29% of parents “said they know of an adult who may have caused an unsafe situation for their child due to drinking alcohol at a special celebration.”

The study also found that some parents ( usually newer parents) don’t always consider the impact that alcohol could have on young children the next day..

That is until you’ve been around the booze block a few times to understand how horrible it is to parent hungover!

Might we suggest this lovely book?

Buy it

More Science

Related posts

The Grinch Is Hot!

How Much Would You Pay To Avoid All The Stress And Work That Comes With Christmas?

Advertisers Are Spying On You Based On The Emojis You Use Online