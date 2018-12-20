Parenting While Hungover Is The Worst And Scientists Agree
Kids don’t care if you’re hungover!
After a night of boozing it up, you can bet that those little humans that you made (perhaps after a night of drinking) will wake you up, asking for food and their favourite sippy cup!
A study was done out of the University of Michigan and found, hangover parenting is so awful that many parents make plans to avoid it.
According to the study, a full 67% of the 1,170 parents surveyed said “they are very likely to make plans for someone to take care of their child the day after the event.”
This is troubling. 29% of parents “said they know of an adult who may have caused an unsafe situation for their child due to drinking alcohol at a special celebration.”
The study also found that some parents ( usually newer parents) don’t always consider the impact that alcohol could have on young children the next day..
That is until you’ve been around the booze block a few times to understand how horrible it is to parent hungover!
Might we suggest this lovely book?