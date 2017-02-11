Listen Live

People Are Freaking Out About New Roll Up The Rim Prize

Life just got a little more interesting.

By Humor

Bet you didn’t know you could win potato wedges on Tim Horton’s Roll Up The Rim To Win! #nowyouknow #yourewelcome

Canadians are feeling a range of emotions about winning potato wedges this year. There’s some happiness, some confusion, some disgust and everywhere in between.

49 million coffee and food prizes will be given out by mid-March and almost 5 million of those will be potato wedges.

Look how good they look!


Image courtesy of Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine

Check out these hilarious reactions on Twitter:

 

I would be totally happy if I won potato wedges. Potatoes are one of my favourite foods. If I could, I would have a meal of just potatoes. So if you don’t want yours, I’ll have them!

Would you be happy if you won potato wedges?

Main Image via cbc.ca

