People Are Freaking Out About New Roll Up The Rim Prize

Bet you didn’t know you could win potato wedges on Tim Horton’s Roll Up The Rim To Win! #nowyouknow #yourewelcome

Canadians are feeling a range of emotions about winning potato wedges this year. There’s some happiness, some confusion, some disgust and everywhere in between.

49 million coffee and food prizes will be given out by mid-March and almost 5 million of those will be potato wedges.

Look how good they look!



Image courtesy of Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine

Check out these hilarious reactions on Twitter:

YO JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS U CAN WIN POTATO WEDGES W ROLL UP THE RIM pic.twitter.com/yMxe4POZ9m — reecie wills (@Reece_williamss) February 1, 2017

Wow first play and I won roll up the rim to win… Wait… Potato wedges…? — Trevor Wright (@tdwright_) February 4, 2017

I ‘won’ potato wedges.

Potato wedges? Who goes to Tim Hortons for potato wedges? pic.twitter.com/MyRqWo8zv8 — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) February 9, 2017

@Sean_YYZ I’ve also won potato wedges. Feels like it’s this year’s “Please play again”… — Geoff Loughton (@gloughto) February 9, 2017

winning free potato wedges in Roll up the Rim is hilarious. I see you’re enjoying a coffee at 9am, can I interest you in some POTATOES — brendan (@breeendaaan) February 8, 2017

Guess who just won potato wedges from roll up the rim pic.twitter.com/8oBH53n2AR — julia diakos (@julia_diakos) February 7, 2017

I have 3 projects due in the next 2 days, I’m so stressed but all is good because I won potato wedges with roll up the rim — Claudia (@BourlonClaudia) February 1, 2017

“Forget the free car, I want the potato wedges” – said nobody ever. Why are potato wedges a roll up the rim prize 😭😂 — Hulia (@juporfilz) February 6, 2017

If you Roll Up the Rim and win potato wedges, did you really even win? — bri green (@brigreen13) February 4, 2017

YOU CAN WIN POTATO WEDGES NOW, WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE — Rida (@___ridaa) February 2, 2017

I won potato wedges! Oh Tims you know just the way to a chubby girl from newfoundland’s heart. — Franceypants ★ (@fraaancine) February 9, 2017

I would be totally happy if I won potato wedges. Potatoes are one of my favourite foods. If I could, I would have a meal of just potatoes. So if you don’t want yours, I’ll have them!

Would you be happy if you won potato wedges?

Main Image via cbc.ca