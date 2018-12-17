Listen Live

Pete Davidson Sends Concerning Message Out, Alarming Everyone

Pete Davidson is Safe….

By Dirt/Divas

Saturday afternoon a message appeared on Pete Davidson’s of SNL’s instagram that was quickly deleted by Pete… Not before it went out for all to see however.

The message read in part:

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.  I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.  All I’ve ever tried to do was help people.  Just remember I told you so.”  

Celebrity friends including Ariana Granda reacted out via twitter to see if Pete was OK… Shortly after the message appeared, the account was deleted!

 

According to police, there was an innocent in the late afternoon of Saturday.  Police are investigating and Pete is safe…. He did manage to make an appearance on SNL’s opening monolog Saturday night!

Pete has been very open and honest about his mental health struggles.

Related posts

Make Your Own Christmas Story! Stay In Ralphie Parker’s House!

Taylor Swift Comes To Netflix On New Year’s Eve!

Amy Schumer Has A New Clothing Line And Its All About Comfort!