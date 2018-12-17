Pete Davidson Sends Concerning Message Out, Alarming Everyone

Saturday afternoon a message appeared on Pete Davidson’s of SNL’s instagram that was quickly deleted by Pete… Not before it went out for all to see however.

The message read in part:

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Celebrity friends including Ariana Granda reacted out via twitter to see if Pete was OK… Shortly after the message appeared, the account was deleted!

Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

According to police, there was an innocent in the late afternoon of Saturday. Police are investigating and Pete is safe…. He did manage to make an appearance on SNL’s opening monolog Saturday night!

Pete has been very open and honest about his mental health struggles.