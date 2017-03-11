P!nk and Sia Release New Song

Stargate, the Norwegian production duo of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen may sound like a new name in the music industry but these guys are veterans.

They’ve produced hits like “Diamonds” for Rihanna, Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable”, Selena Gomez (“Come & Get It”), Ne-Yo (“Miss Independent”), Iggy Azalea (“Black Widow”), Fifth Harmony (“Worth It”), Wiz Khalifa (“Black and Yellow”), Katy Perry’s “Firework”, and Coldplay’s latest album “A Head Full Of Dreams.”

It’s just that this is the first time they’ve had their name on a song as a recording artist. And what a stacked song: P!nk AND Sia?! Amazing!

Listen here:

YouTube / StargateVEVO

What do you think of it?