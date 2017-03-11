Listen Live

P!nk and Sia Release New Song

With production by Stargate

By Uncategorized

Stargate, the Norwegian production duo of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen may sound like a new name in the music industry but these guys are veterans.

They’ve produced hits like “Diamonds” for Rihanna, Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable”, Selena Gomez (“Come & Get It”), Ne-Yo (“Miss Independent”), Iggy Azalea (“Black Widow”), Fifth Harmony (“Worth It”), Wiz Khalifa (“Black and Yellow”), Katy Perry’s “Firework”, and Coldplay’s latest album “A Head Full Of Dreams.”

It’s just that this is the first time they’ve had their name on a song as a recording artist. And what a stacked song: P!nk AND Sia?! Amazing!

Listen here:

YouTube / StargateVEVO

What do you think of it? 

 

Related posts

LISTEN: Celine Dion Releases New Beauty & The Beast Song ‘How Does A Moment Last Forever

Lorde Shares New Ballad ‘Liability’ From Upcoming Album

Festival D’été de Quebec Announce First 50 Acts

WATCH: Lady Antebellum and Bel Biv Devoe’s Surprising Mashup On Jimmy Kimmel

WATCH: New Kids On The Block Debut First New Song In 4 Years

WATCH: Ariana Grande And John Legend’s Video For ‘Beauty & The Beast’

WATCH: Lorde Returns With “Green Light” Video

WATCH: Bruno Mars Releases Video For ‘That’s What I Like’

“The Big Feastival” Lineup Announced